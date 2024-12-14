Contrasting MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and BioNexus Gene Lab”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $84.71 million 0.04 -$43.10 million ($1.52) -1.58 BioNexus Gene Lab $9.26 million 0.50 -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BioNexus Gene Lab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth.

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNexus Gene Lab has a beta of 6.55, suggesting that its stock price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MDxHealth and BioNexus Gene Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 0.00

MDxHealth currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -49.52% -1,077.84% -28.82% BioNexus Gene Lab -10.17% -9.93% -8.43%

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

