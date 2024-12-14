Costain Group (LON:COST) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.39), with a volume of 516606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.39).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 105 ($1.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, insider Helen Willis sold 234,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £250,973.85 ($316,766.19). 6.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

