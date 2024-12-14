Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

