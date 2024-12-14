Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Jeffrey G. Korn Sells 7,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 7,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,082.50. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crexendo Stock Up 2.4 %

CXDO opened at $5.17 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 million, a PE ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 476.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.