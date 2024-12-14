Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 162,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Curis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRIS

Curis Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,347. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 63.1% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Curis by 795.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.