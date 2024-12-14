CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 460,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $313.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.92. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $198.01 and a 52 week high of $333.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.64 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

