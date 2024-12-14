Dana Incorporated Appoints Nora LaFreniere to Board of Directors

On December 10, 2024, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced the appointment of Nora E. LaFreniere to its Board of Directors. LaFreniere, aged 53, currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Otis Worldwide Corporation, a globally traded company. Prior to her role at Otis Worldwide Corporation, she held various leadership roles at United Technologies Corporation, including Vice President and General Counsel for both UTC Building & Industrial Systems and UTC Climate Controls & Security. LaFreniere is an alumna of the University of Notre Dame, having earned a Juris Doctor, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of California, San Diego.

In her capacity as a Director at Dana, Ms. LaFreniere is set to receive compensation commensurate with the company’s other non-employee directors. She will serve on Dana’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee as well as on the Technology and Sustainability Committee. It is important to note that there are no pre-existing arrangements or agreements between Ms. LaFreniere and any other parties regarding her appointment to the Board, and there are no transactions that would necessitate disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Additionally, on December 11, 2024, Dana Incorporated issued a press release to formally announce the appointment of Ms. LaFreniere to the Board. This press release can be found as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing. It should be noted that the information provided in the press release is considered “furnished” and is not intended to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Dana Incorporated, headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer specializing in efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery worldwide. The company is renowned for its innovative conventional and clean-energy technologies that serve numerous mobility markets. With operations spanning 31 countries across six continents and a workforce of 42,000 individuals, Dana reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023. Recognized for its ethical practices and commitment to responsibility, Dana has garnered accolades such as being named among the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” and “America’s Most Responsible Companies.” For more information about Dana Incorporated, visit dana.com.

