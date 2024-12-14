Daniel Raihani Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($68,789.81).
Aurumin Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.
Aurumin Company Profile
