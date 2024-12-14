Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.91. Data I/O shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 10,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a market cap of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.33% of Data I/O worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

