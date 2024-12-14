DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.
