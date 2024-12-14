DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

About DeFi Technologies

Shares of DEFTF opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. DeFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.