DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

XRAY opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

