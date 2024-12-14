Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €223.20 ($234.95) and last traded at €222.50 ($234.21), with a volume of 261277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €223.00 ($234.74).

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €215.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €201.41.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

