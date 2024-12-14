DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $195.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average is $147.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

