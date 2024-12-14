DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $70,562,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.6 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

