Donald John Olds Buys 25,000 Shares of Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Olds bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,400.00.
Cannara Biotech Price Performance
Cannara Biotech Company Profile
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannara Biotech
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.