Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ETW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
