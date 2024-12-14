Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

