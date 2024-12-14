EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,163,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,251,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in WEX by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,237,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in WEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 720,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $176.20 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.49. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. WEX’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,334.08. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

