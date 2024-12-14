EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,986 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,095 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $58,379,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $42,610,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,360,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 522.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,134,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 951,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.