EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,697.58. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,419 shares of company stock worth $5,394,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 230.81 and a beta of 2.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Report on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.