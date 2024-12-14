EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $14,979,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

