EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 50,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $1,506,835.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,260.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $877,277.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,613.38. This trade represents a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,209. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $247.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

