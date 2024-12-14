EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 68.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.
Diodes Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $64.64 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.34.
Diodes Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
