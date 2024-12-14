EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 68.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Diodes Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $64.64 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.