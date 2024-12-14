Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FENI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 4,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

