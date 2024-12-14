First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.70 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19). 65,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 57,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.18).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The firm has a market cap of £21.73 million, a P/E ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon purchased 165,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £13,248.08 ($16,721.04). Also, insider Ben Habib acquired 354,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £53,136 ($67,065.51). 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

1.

