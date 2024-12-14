First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 2,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 50.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

