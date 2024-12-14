First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 2,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $33.06.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
