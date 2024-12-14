First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 20.91% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

