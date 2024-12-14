Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.0 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

