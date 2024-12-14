Freight Technologies Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting****

**

On December 13, 2024, Freight Technologies, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, during which key decisions were made by the Company’s investors. The meeting, which took place at 2:00 pm EST, saw 898,724 ordinary shares, representing 44.82% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares, being present either in person or by valid proxies.

Get alerts:

The outcomes for each proposal that was submitted to the vote of the shareholders were detailed as follows:

**Proposal 1:** Shareholders elected five nominees as directors to serve until the subsequent Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The vote count for each nominee was as follows:

– Javier Selgas: For – 323,786, Against – 69,325, Withheld – 9,313, Broker Non-vote – 496,224

– Nicholas H. Adler: For – 331,363, Against – 61,805, Withheld – 9,256, Broker Non-vote – 496,224

– William Samuels: For – 330,337, Against – 62,764, Withheld – 9,323, Broker Non-vote – 496,224

– Marc Urbach: For – 330,764, Against – 62,339, Withheld – 9,321, Broker Non-vote – 496,224

– Paul Freudenthaler: For – 330,590, Against – 62,462, Withheld – 9,372, Broker Non-vote – 496,224

**Proposal 2:** Shareholders voted in favor of ratifying Marcum LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The vote count stood at For – 635,688, Against – 258,651, Abstain – 4,309.

**Proposal 3:** Shareholders endorsed the amendment to the Company’s memorandum and articles of association to declare that ordinary shares hold no par value. The voting was For – 299,831, Against – 96,864, Abstain – 5,729, Broker Non-vote – 496,224.

**Proposal 4:** Investors approved the proposed amendment to the memorandum and articles of association to reduce the quorum for a shareholder meeting from 50% to one-third of the votes of ordinary shares entitled to vote. The vote stood at For – 286,098, Against – 105,617, Abstain – 10,709, Broker Non-vote – 496,224.

**Proposal 5:** Shareholders partook in an advisory vote concerning the Company’s named executive officers with the vote tally being For – 334,582, Against – 66,214, Abstain – 1,628, Broker Non-vote – 496,224.

Through these decisions, Freight Technologies sets its course for the upcoming year, reflective of the sentiments and support of its shareholders.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report was signed on December 13, 2024, on behalf of Freight Technologies, Inc. by Chief Executive Officer, Javier Selgas.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Freight Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Featured Stories