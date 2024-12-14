G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $16.39. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 4,300 shares.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $227.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

