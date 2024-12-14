Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,145,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.3004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.08.

