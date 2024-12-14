Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIA opened at $439.31 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $370.61 and a one year high of $451.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.64.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

