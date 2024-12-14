GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $86,832.69 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,706.47. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $20,616.57.

On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $18,248.40.

GeneDx Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ WGS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.03. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. GeneDx's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

