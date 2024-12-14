Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.41. 4,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

