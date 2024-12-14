Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,638,397 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of NU worth $442,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 7.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 4.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

