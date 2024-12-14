Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,183 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Lennox International worth $345,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total value of $330,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,632.82. The trade was a 22.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $664.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.09 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $624.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.38.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

