Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

