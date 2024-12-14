GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $316,860.60 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $316,860.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,869.50. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80.

On Friday, November 15th, Phontip Palitwanon sold 1 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $183.02.

NYSE GDDY opened at $206.73 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy by 39.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

