Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.13). Approximately 187,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 398,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.11).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of £538.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,110.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £22,545.64 ($28,455.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 254 shares of company stock valued at $45,042. Company insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

