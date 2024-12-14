Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.44 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 126.75 ($1.60). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.64), with a volume of 134,738 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £105.83 million, a PE ratio of -873.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.16.

In related news, insider Robin George Williams bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £5,865 ($7,402.50). 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

