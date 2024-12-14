Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $290.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.77.

Shares of HON stock opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average is $211.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

