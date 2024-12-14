Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This trade represents a 22.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. This represents a 12.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,775 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.