Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $192.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

