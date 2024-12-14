Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.20. 9,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

