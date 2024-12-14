InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0107 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.60. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial raised InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

