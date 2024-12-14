Insider Buying: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,598,865.92 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc purchased 257,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,598,865.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,777,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,236,575.04. The trade was a 4.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tiedemann Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Tiedemann Advisors, Llc bought 306,127 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,066.51.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.22.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
