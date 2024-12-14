Insider Buying: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,598,865.92 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc purchased 257,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,598,865.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,777,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,236,575.04. The trade was a 4.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiedemann Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tiedemann Advisors, Llc bought 306,127 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,066.51.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlTi Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlTi Global by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 318,860 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

