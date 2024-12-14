Insider Buying: Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D) Insider Purchases A$12,640.00 in Stock

Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Garth bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$12,640.00 ($8,050.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Aurora Labs Limited engages in the design, development, and commercialization of 3D metal printers, powders, and digital parts and its related intellectual property in Australia. It develops industrial grade 3D metal printers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Canning Vale, Australia.

