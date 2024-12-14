Insider Buying: WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Purchases A$33,709.48 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.54 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$33,709.48 ($21,471.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. WAM Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

