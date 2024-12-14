Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $3,238,550.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 230.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 265,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2,394.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 262,757 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $9,583,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Alarm.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,168,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,729.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 111,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

