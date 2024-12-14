Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 651,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,212.86. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $9.51 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 473,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 53.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 297,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

